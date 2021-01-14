U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, Jr., the commanding general for 1st Marine Division, is screened upon arrival to Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 19:06
|Photo ID:
|6482241
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-YO040-1028
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.13 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MARDIV commanding general receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT