Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Special Warfare [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Special Warfare

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Weir 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    SAN DIEGO (Jan 7, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet (left), speaks with Rear Adm. H. W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) (right), during a visit to various Naval Special Warfare (NSW) commands as part of continued Naval Special Warfare and Surface Fleet integration efforts to achieve maximum effectiveness of naval forces while delivering unique capabilities in the maritime domain. NSWC is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate development of their tactical excellence, ethics, and leadership as the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force supporting the National Defense Strategy. It is the maritime component of United States Special Operations Command, and its mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Weir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 18:19
    Photo ID: 6482205
    VIRIN: 210107-N-HU588-0023
    Resolution: 3000x1908
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Special Warfare [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Special Warfare
    Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Special Warfare

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy SEAL
    SWCC
    SEALs
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT