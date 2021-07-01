Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits Naval Special Warfare

NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO (Jan 7, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet (right), speaks with a member of Special Boat Team 12 aboard a Combatant Craft Medium during a visit to various Naval Special Warfare (NSW) commands as part of continued Naval Special Warfare and Surface Fleet integration efforts to achieve maximum effectiveness of naval forces while delivering unique capabilities in the maritime domain. Naval Special Warfare Command is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate development of their tactical excellence, ethics, and leadership as the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force supporting the National Defense Strategy. It is the maritime component of United States Special Operations Command, and its mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Weir)

Date Taken: 01.07.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US