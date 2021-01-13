MDNG Arrives in D.C. to Provide Support for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Maryland Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 581st Troop Command disembarks from a school bus for Reception, Staging, Onward-Movement, and Integration at the District of Columbia Armory located in Washington, D.C. on January 13, 2021. About half of the Guard Soldiers and Airmen will conduct security-related missions to include crowd control, traffic control, and assisting with entry/exit points. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 18:34
|Photo ID:
|6482204
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-OV020-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
