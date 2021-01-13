Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG Arrives in D.C. to Provide Support for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3]

    MDNG Arrives in D.C. to Provide Support for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, left, and Sergeant Major of the Maryland Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. James Nugent prepares for a meeting with District of Columbia National Guard Commanding General, Land Component Command, Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan, not pictured, in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, D.C., on January 13, 2021. The National Guard is providing security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district and federal agencies through the presidential inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    This work, MDNG Arrives in D.C. to Provide Support for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

