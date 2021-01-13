MDNG Arrives in D.C. to Provide Support for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Maryland Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, left, and Sergeant Major of the Maryland Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. James Nugent prepares for a meeting with District of Columbia National Guard Commanding General, Land Component Command, Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan, not pictured, in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, D.C., on January 13, 2021. The National Guard is providing security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district and federal agencies through the presidential inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

