Maryland Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 581st Troop Command files into the District of Columbia Armory in preparation to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 13, 2021. The National Guard is working closely with several state governments, the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department, and multiple federal agencies to identify needs and provide assistance. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 18:35 Photo ID: 6482203 VIRIN: 210113-Z-OV020-1017 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.58 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDNG Arrives in D.C. to Provide Support for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.