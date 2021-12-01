New Jersey National Guardsmen Protect the U.S. Capitol

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Eric Stromberg, a quality control supervisor with the 108th Air Refueling Wing, New Jersey National Guard, dons an advanced combat helmet near the United States Capitol Building, Washington D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Walker)

