A U.S. Soldier with the New Jersey National Guard, stands along the fence near the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan.13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 17:47 Photo ID: 6482178 VIRIN: 210113-Z-GS228-1389 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.59 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey National Guardsmen Protect the U.S. Capitol [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Andrew Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.