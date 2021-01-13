Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey National Guardsmen Protect the U.S. Capitol [Image 5 of 7]

    New Jersey National Guardsmen Protect the U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Walker 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers stand in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 17:47
    Photo ID: 6482176
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-GS228-1237
    Resolution: 5939x3959
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guardsmen Protect the U.S. Capitol [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Andrew Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NJNG National Guard NJARNG Air Guard

