    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Cmdr. Katherine L Meadows 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210114-N-DC064-007 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (January 14, 2020) Cmdr. Ryan Dahlman assigned to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman Shakira Petersonwall at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. The vaccine is being administered in a phased approach to strengthen the military’s ability to protect its people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Kate Meadows/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:44
    Photo ID: 6481843
    VIRIN: 210114-N-DC064-007
    Resolution: 2340x1541
    Size: 599.07 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    bumed
    nh jacksonville
    u.s. fourth fleet
    covid 19 vaccine

