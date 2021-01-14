210114-N-DC046-005 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (January 14, 2020) U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Command Master Chief Ervin Byrd receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Shakira Petersonwall at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. The vaccine is being administered in a phased approach to strengthen the military’s ability to protect its people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Kate Meadows/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:44 Photo ID: 6481831 VIRIN: 210114-N-DC046-005 Resolution: 2500x1667 Size: 457.06 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210114-N-DC046-005 [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Katherine L Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.