210114-N-DC046-006 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (January 14, 2020) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Kayla Peggs assigned to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Connor Elaban at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. The vaccine is being administered in a phased approach to strengthen the military’s ability to protect its people, maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Kate Meadows/Released)
|01.14.2021
|01.14.2021 14:44
|6481833
|210114-N-DC046-006
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, 210114-N-DC046-006 [Image 6 of 6], by CDR Katherine L Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
