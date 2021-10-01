Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers

    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Bigio, 307th Medical Squadron Nurse, listens to a speaker during a 307th MDS Deployer Appreciation Day ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 10, 2021. Bigio was one of nine 307th MDS personnel honored during the ceremony. The Reserve Citizen Airmen deployed last year to New York City during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

