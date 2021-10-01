U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Bigio, 307th Medical Squadron Nurse, listens to a speaker during a 307th MDS Deployer Appreciation Day ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 10, 2021. Bigio was one of nine 307th MDS personnel honored during the ceremony. The Reserve Citizen Airmen deployed last year to New York City during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:35 Photo ID: 6481837 VIRIN: 210110-F-YH293-1061 Resolution: 6064x4040 Size: 15.72 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.