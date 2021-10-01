Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers

    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Members of the 307th Medical Squadron and their families take part in a static tour of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 10, 2021. The tour was given after a ceremony honoring the achievements of nine 307th MDS personnel who deployed to New York City last year to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic there. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

