Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers [Image 1 of 3]

    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Dr. Tess VanHoy, 307th Medical Squadron honorary commander, speaks with 307th MDS commander Col. Dennis Britten at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 10, 2021. The two attended a ceremony there honoring 307th MDS personnel who deployed to New York City last year during the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:35
    Photo ID: 6481835
    VIRIN: 210110-F-YH293-1042
    Resolution: 5025x3350
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers
    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers
    307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployment
    307th Medical Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT