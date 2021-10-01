307th Bomb Wing honors New York City deployers

Dr. Tess VanHoy, 307th Medical Squadron honorary commander, speaks with 307th MDS commander Col. Dennis Britten at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 10, 2021. The two attended a ceremony there honoring 307th MDS personnel who deployed to New York City last year during the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:35 Resolution: 5025x3350