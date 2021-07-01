Challil Kessler, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron shop supervisor (left) and Senior Airman Jacob Croushore, 86 VRS vehicle mechanic, prepare to conduct a brake test on a 86th Security Forces Squadron vehicle at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021. The new brake system allows 86th VRS mechanics to test the shocks, wheel alignment; front, rear, and parking brakes of each vehicle, all in less than five minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
86 VRS slams brakes on wait times
