Challil Kessler, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron shop supervisor, demonstrates the diagnostic read out of the new 86th VRS brake testing system at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021. The new system saves 86th VRS mechanics 25 minutes per vehicle and a total of 300 man-hours annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 06:15 Photo ID: 6481190 VIRIN: 210107-F-VQ832-1005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.42 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 VRS slams brakes on wait times [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.