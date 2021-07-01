Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    86 VRS slams brakes on wait times [Image 1 of 3]

    86 VRS slams brakes on wait times

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    An 86th Security Forces Squadron vehicle sits on the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron’s new brake testing system at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021. The new system allows 86th VRS mechanics to complete tasks more quickly, ultimately allowing for shorter waiting periods for their customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 06:16
    Photo ID: 6481189
    VIRIN: 210107-F-VQ832-1028
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 VRS slams brakes on wait times [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 VRS slams brakes on wait times
    86 VRS slams brakes on wait times
    86 VRS slams brakes on wait times

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86 VRS slams brakes on wait times

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    86th VRS
    86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT