An 86th Security Forces Squadron vehicle sits on the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron’s new brake testing system at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 7, 2021. The new system allows 86th VRS mechanics to complete tasks more quickly, ultimately allowing for shorter waiting periods for their customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
01.07.2021
01.14.2021
|6481189
|210107-F-VQ832-1028
|7360x4912
|6.09 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|3
|2
86 VRS slams brakes on wait times
