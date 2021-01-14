Flooding Drill in Aft Steering Room

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jazmin Mateo, from Fair Oaks, Calif., makes a report to a repair locker from the aft steering room during a damage control training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

