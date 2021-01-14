Ensign Daniel Toth, from Middletown, N.J., establishes communication with central control station from a repair locker during a damage control training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 06:05 Photo ID: 6481181 VIRIN: 210114-N-WI365-1001 Resolution: 5845x4175 Size: 875 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flooding Drill in Aft Steering Room [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.