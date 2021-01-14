Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flooding Drill in Aft Steering Room [Image 2 of 8]

    Flooding Drill in Aft Steering Room

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Ensign Yibo Wang, from Chula Vista, Calif., charts zone-setting and casualty reports on a damage control plate in a repair locker during a damage control training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 06:05
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    McCain
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John

