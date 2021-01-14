Ensign Yibo Wang, from Chula Vista, Calif., charts zone-setting and casualty reports on a damage control plate in a repair locker during a damage control training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 06:05
|Photo ID:
|6481182
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-WI365-1010
|Resolution:
|4917x3512
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flooding Drill in Aft Steering Room [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT