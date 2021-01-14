Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment on Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3]

    Reenlistment on Diego Garcia

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 14, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Eduardo Chavez Ceniceros, assigned to the Security Department of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a certification of reenlistment during his reenlistment ceremony presented by Ensign Ryan E. Gager, the department head of Security for NSF Diego Garcia, Jan. 14, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins)

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

