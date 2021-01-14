Reenlistment on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 8, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Eduardo Chavez Ceniceros, assigned to the Security Department of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives an honorable discharge during his reenlistment ceremony presented by Ensign Ryan E. Gager, the department head of Security for NSF Diego Garcia, Jan. 14, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins)

