Reenlistment on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 14, 2021) –Sailors assigned to the Security Department of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, pose for a group photo during a reenlistment ceremony Jan. 14, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins)
