Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality [Image 11 of 11]

    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality

    GOTEMBA, AICHI, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Combined Anti-Armor Team 2, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate in a live-fire .50 caliber machine gun range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6481123
    VIRIN: 210113-M-GB409-978
    Resolution: 5022x3348
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: GOTEMBA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality
    3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    .50 Cal
    Infantry
    3/8
    3d Marine Division
    Fuji Viper 21.2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT