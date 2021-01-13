3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality

U.S. Marine Corps Daniel Galeano, a machine gunner with Combined Anti-Armor Team 2, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, engages targets during a live-fire .50 caliber machine gun range at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Galeano is a native of Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

