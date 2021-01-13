3d Battalion, 8th Marines Maintains Lethality

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Hitzges, a rifleman with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, engages targets during an advanced infantry marksmanship competition as a part of exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Hitzges is a native of Tampa, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 Location: GOTEMBA, AICHI, JP