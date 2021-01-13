Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness [Image 12 of 12]

    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A flightline BAK-12 barrier, aircraft arresting system (AAS) cable is tied to a spot on the runway prior to the certification test of the newly installed system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The barrier cable is in the event of an emergency landing. Ensuring the BAK-12 is fully functional through certification testing reenforces Yokota’s multi-capable presence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 00:11
    Photo ID: 6481054
    VIRIN: 210113-F-PS661-1913
    Resolution: 4830x3323
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness
    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Yokota Air Base Japan
    374th CES
    Samurai Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT