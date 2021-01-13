Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness

A flightline BAK-12 barrier, aircraft arresting system (AAS) cable is tied to a spot on the runway prior to the certification test of the newly installed system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The barrier cable is in the event of an emergency landing. Ensuring the BAK-12 is fully functional through certification testing reenforces Yokota’s multi-capable presence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021
Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP