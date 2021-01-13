Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness

Fire fighters assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, operate the newly installed flightline BAK-12 barrier, aircraft arresting system (AAS) during its initial certification test at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The BAK-12 system is replaced every 10 years in order to remain compliant with U.S. Air Force AAS requirements, ensuring the new system was fully operational and safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

