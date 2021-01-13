Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness [Image 11 of 12]

    Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Fire fighters assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, operate the newly installed flightline BAK-12 barrier, aircraft arresting system (AAS) during its initial certification test at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The BAK-12 system is replaced every 10 years in order to remain compliant with U.S. Air Force AAS requirements, ensuring the new system was fully operational and safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 00:11
    Photo ID: 6481053
    VIRIN: 210113-F-PS661-1874
    Resolution: 5364x3359
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Newly installed aircraft arresting system maintains Yokota’s readiness [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Yokota Air Base Japan
    374th CES
    Samurai Warriors

