    Guam Guard Assists with Vaccination Efforts

    GUAM

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Pvt. 1st Class Shane Siguenza, left, and Spc. Christian Marzo of the Guam National Guard assist with traffic flow and sanitation at the COVID-19 vaccination site in Dededo on Jan. 13.

    Guam
    vaccine
    vaccination
    National Guard
    COVID-19

