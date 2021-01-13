Pvt. 1st Class Shane Siguenza, left, and Spc. Christian Marzo of the Guam National Guard assist with traffic flow and sanitation at the COVID-19 vaccination site in Dededo on Jan. 13.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 21:51
|Photo ID:
|6481000
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-RJ317-1090
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard Assists with Vaccination Efforts [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT