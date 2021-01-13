Guam Guard Assists with Vaccination Efforts

Pvt. 1st Class Charles Santos of the Guam National Guard sanitizes the observation area at the Okkodo High School COVID-19 vaccination site in Dededo on Jan. 13. "I'm here for anything I can do to make a difference," said Santos.

