    Guam National Guard at COVID-19 Vaccination Sites [Image 1 of 4]

    Guam National Guard at COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

    GUAM

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Frank Fejeran of the Guam National Guard escorts COVID-19 vaccine candidates into Okkodo High School in Dededo on Jan. 13.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 21:51
    Photo ID: 6480997
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-RJ317-1027
    Resolution: 2552x1701
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam National Guard at COVID-19 Vaccination Sites [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    vaccine
    vaccination
    National Guard
    COVID-19

