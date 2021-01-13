Staff Sgt. Frank Fejeran of the Guam National Guard escorts COVID-19 vaccine candidates into Okkodo High School in Dededo on Jan. 13.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 21:51
|Photo ID:
|6480997
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-RJ317-1027
|Resolution:
|2552x1701
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam National Guard at COVID-19 Vaccination Sites [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
