21st SFS stands up Elite Guard Flight

Airman 1st Class Keila Falcon, 21st Security Forces Squadron elite guardsman, stands at attention during the unveiling of the 21st SFS Elite Guard Section Oct. 20, 2020. The new section was presented to Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, with the purpose of providing professional customer service while enhancing the installation’s integrated defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain)

Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US