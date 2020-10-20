21st SFS stands up Elite Guard Flight

Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, speaks to the 21st Security Forces Squadron during a visit to meet the Airmen of the new Elite Guard Section Oct. 20, 2020, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. In 1957, the first Elite Guard stood up for Strategic Air Command Headquarters with the purpose of providing professional customer service while enhancing the installation’s integrated defense. Raymond emphasized the importance of their duties in protecting the base, providing a professional image and unmatched customer service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain)

