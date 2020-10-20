Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st SFS stands up Elite Guard Flight [Image 1 of 3]

    21st SFS stands up Elite Guard Flight

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, speaks to the 21st Security Forces Squadron during a visit to meet the Airmen of the new Elite Guard Section Oct. 20, 2020, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. In 1957, the first Elite Guard stood up for Strategic Air Command Headquarters with the purpose of providing professional customer service while enhancing the installation’s integrated defense. Raymond emphasized the importance of their duties in protecting the base, providing a professional image and unmatched customer service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain)

    Elite Guard
    Space Force

