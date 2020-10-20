Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st SFS stands up Elite Guard Flight [Image 3 of 3]

    21st SFS stands up Elite Guard Flight

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Staff Sgt. Shane Gale, 21st Security Forces Squadron elite guardsman, stands at attention during the unveiling of the 21st SFS Elite Guard Section Oct. 20, 2020. The new section was presented to Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations. Raymond emphasized the importance of their duties in protecting the base, providing a professional image and unmatched customer service. Members of the Elite Guard Section will be posted at all installation gates and will be distinguished by a brassard and ascot combination. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain)

    Elite Guard
    Space Force

