21st SFS stands up Elite Guard Flight

Staff Sgt. Shane Gale, 21st Security Forces Squadron elite guardsman, stands at attention during the unveiling of the 21st SFS Elite Guard Section Oct. 20, 2020. The new section was presented to Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations. Raymond emphasized the importance of their duties in protecting the base, providing a professional image and unmatched customer service. Members of the Elite Guard Section will be posted at all installation gates and will be distinguished by a brassard and ascot combination. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain)

