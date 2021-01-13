Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 21.2 Advanced Marksmanship Competition [Image 9 of 12]

    Fuji Viper 21.2 Advanced Marksmanship Competition

    CAMP FUJI, AICHI, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Moradian 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Landeros (left), and Cpl. Chase Fuller (right), both rifleman with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate in an advanced marksmanship competition during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Landeros is a native of Montgomery, Illinois, Fuller is a native of Lake City, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 19:03
    Photo ID: 6480803
    VIRIN: 210113-M-KH126-830
    Resolution: 4866x2544
    Size: 373.05 KB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 21.2 Advanced Marksmanship Competition [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Alexis Moradian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    M4 carbine
    Camp Fuji
    Training
    Fuji Viper
    3d Marines 8th Marine Regiment

