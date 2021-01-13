Fuji Viper 21.2 .50 Caliber Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Ga (left), and Lance Cpl. Anthony DePalma (right), both antitank missilemen with Combined Anti-Armor Team 2, Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, reload a .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Ga is a native of Sacramento, California, and DePalma is a native of Ruffs Dale, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

