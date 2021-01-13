Fuji Viper 21.2 Advanced Marksmanship Competition

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, Kilo Company, 8th Marine Regiment, participate in an advanced marksmanship competition during exercise Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

