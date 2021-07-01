Seabees Strengthen Relationship With Timor-Leste Community

210107-N-UN063-1033 DILI, Timor-Leste (Jan. 7, 2021) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste pose for a photo with U.S. Army soldiers after delivering picnic tables to Ahisaun, an organization that provides support for people with disabilities. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Hoelting/Released)

