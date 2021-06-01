Seabees Strengthen Relationship With Timor-Leste Community

210106-N-UN063-1055 DILI, Timor-Leste (Jan. 6, 2021) Lt. Jose Feliciano, from Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, and Builder 3rd Class Joshua Kitchin, from Fairfield, Maine, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste, deliver food to Irmãs Missionárias Dominicanas do Rosario Timor-Leste Orphanage. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Hoelting/Released)

