210106-N-UN063-1033 DILI, Timor-Leste (Jan. 6, 2021) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Isaac Yara, from Santa Fe, and Builder 3rd Class Christopher Moore, from Pinole, Calif., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Timor-Leste, deliver picnic tables to Casa Vida, a non-profit organization committed to acting for the protection, welfare, and rights of children who have experienced violence and sexual abuse. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Hoelting/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 18:34 Photo ID: 6480790 VIRIN: 210106-N-UN063-1033 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.45 MB Location: DILI, TL Hometown: PINOLE, CA, US Hometown: SANTA FE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Strengthen Relationship With Timor-Leste Community [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.