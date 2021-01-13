Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples Jan. 13, 2021 in Whiteriver, Ariz. on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation before transporting them to a state lab for testing. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 17:29
|Photo ID:
|6480710
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-CC902-013
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|WHITERIVER, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG hosts mobile COVID-19 test site with White Mountain Apache Tribe [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT