AZNG hosts mobile COVID-19 test site with White Mountain Apache Tribe

Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples Jan. 13, 2021 in Whiteriver, Ariz. on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation before transporting them to a state lab for testing. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021
Location: WHITERIVER, AZ, US