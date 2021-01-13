Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG hosts mobile COVID-19 test site with White Mountain Apache Tribe

    AZNG hosts mobile COVID-19 test site with White Mountain Apache Tribe

    WHITERIVER, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples Jan. 13, 2021 in Whiteriver, Ariz. on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation before transporting them to a state lab for testing. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 17:30
    Photo ID: 6480712
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-CC902-036
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: WHITERIVER, AZ, US 
    This work, AZNG hosts mobile COVID-19 test site with White Mountain Apache Tribe, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    testing
    Arizona National Guard
    Apache
    Reservation
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

