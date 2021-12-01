COVID-19 Vaccine

Oregon National Guardsmen arrived at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Ore., Jan. 12, 2021, to in-process train, and begin assisting Salem Health with their COVID-19 Vaccination efforts before assisting Salem Health. Airmen and Soldiers went through an onboarding process to prepare them to integrate easily with their staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Heather Bashor, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

