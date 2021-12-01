Oregon National Guardsmen arrived at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Ore., Jan. 12, 2021, to in-process train, and begin assisting Salem Health with their COVID-19 Vaccination efforts before assisting Salem Health. Airmen and Soldiers went through an onboarding process to prepare them to integrate easily with their staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Heather Bashor, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 17:24
|Photo ID:
|6480708
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-YJ247-003
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|487.91 KB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Heather Bashor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT