    COVID-19 Vaccine

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Heather Bashor 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Spc. Toby SeWell assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard Medical Command, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a Salem resident at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Ore., Jan. 13, 2021. The Oregon National Guard was activated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Jan. 8, to assist with the State's vaccination efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Heather Bashor, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 17:24
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19

