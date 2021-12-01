Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 4]

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Heather Bashor 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Members arrived at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Ore., Jan. 12, 2021 and begin to in-process, train, and assist Salem Health with their vaccination efforts. By noon, Guardsmen were prepping and giving vaccinations as well as assisting with monitoring, prescreening, and registration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Heather Bashor, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6480704
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-YJ247-001
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 492.36 KB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Heather Bashor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COVID-19 Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Air Force
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    ORNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT