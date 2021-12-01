EODGRU-1 Holds Change of Command

NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 12, 2021) Capt. Ken Kleinschnittger, commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU-1), delivers remarks after assuming command during EODGRU-1’s change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 12. The ceremony was limited to essential personnel and live streamed on social media in support of the Department of Defense’s proactive approach to combat the spread of COVID-19. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike/Released) 210112-N-UX839-0105

