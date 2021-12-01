EODGRU-1 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Lt. John Mike | NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 12, 2021) Capt. Oscar Rojas, the outgoing...... read more read more Photo By Lt. John Mike | NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 12, 2021) Capt. Oscar Rojas, the outgoing commodore of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, departs EODGRU-1’s change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 12. The ceremony was limited to essential personnel and live streamed on social media in support of the Department of Defense’s proactive approach to combat the spread of COVID-19. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike/Released) 210112-N-UX839-0112 see less | View Image Page

CORONADO, Calif. (NNS) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 12.



Capt. Ken Kleinschnittger relieved Capt. Oscar Rojas in front of essential personnel and a virtual crowd of family, friends and service members watching on social media to support the Department of Defense’s proactive approach in combating the spread of COVID-19.



Rojas said the opportunity to serve as EODGRU-1’s commodore is the highlight of his career and was made possible by the efforts of all its personnel.



“None of us achieve success in isolation, and the successes EODGRU-1 enjoyed over the past two years has been the result of our mutual cooperation, collaboration and respect for one another,” said Rojas.



Rojas also used his remarks to honor the Navy EOD operators who have fallen in the line of duty.



“The names listed on the memorial behind me is a sobering reminder of the cost of freedom we enjoy in our great country,” said Rojas, who is transferring to Bahrain to lead Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52.



Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Rear Adm. Joe DiGuardo Jr. used his keynote address to stress the important role Navy EOD played in the Pacific during World War II and how EODGRU-1 continues to build on that legacy by supporting the fleet and joint force in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“Today the warriors of [EODGRU-1] are executing missions across the globe, but specifically in the Pacific where they compete against our great power adversaries,” said DiGuardo, while also thanking Rojas for his commitment to the nation and Navy throughout his more than 30-year naval career.



“This great experiment that was started by our forefathers has inspired generations around the world to desire the freedoms we have that can be summed up and represented by Capt. Rojas and his family,” said DiGuardo.



In his first address as commodore, Kleinschnittger said he was honored to be a part of the EODGRU-1 team and thanked Rojas for his commitment as commodore over the past two years.



“I give you my word that I will do everything I can to lead and care for the people at EODGRU-1 for you,” said Kleinschnittger.



Operating from Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, EODGRU-1 oversees the manning, training and equipping of EOD Mobile Units 1, 3, 5 and 11; Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1; EOD Expeditionary Support Unit 1; and EOD Training and Evaluation Unit 1. EODGRU-1 is also capable of deploying as a battalion level staff to command task forces in theater.



EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life.