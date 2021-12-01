Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODGRU-1 Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    EODGRU-1 Holds Change of Command

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Lt. John Mike 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 12, 2021) Capt. Oscar Rojas, the outgoing commodore of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, delivers remarks during EODGRU-1’s change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 12. The ceremony was limited to essential personnel and live streamed on social media in support of the Department of Defense’s proactive approach to combat the spread of COVID-19. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike/Released) 210112-N-UX839-0072

    This work, EODGRU-1 Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NECC
    #EODGRU-1
    #ExMCM
    #NavyEOD
    #NECF
    #NavyDivers

