Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing inspect An F-15E Strike Eagle during Agile Combat Employment training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 11, 2021. During events like this, 48th FW Airmen are trained and empowered to make disciplined decisions at subordinate levels, in order to meet mission intent and take initiative in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:30 Photo ID: 6480317 VIRIN: 210111-F-ZB805-1063 Resolution: 5964x3727 Size: 3.45 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing Airmen exercise their ACE capabilities [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.